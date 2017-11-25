Jeep Carrying 13 People Crashes Into Tree, Leaving One Dead - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Jeep Carrying 13 People Crashes Into Tree, Leaving One Dead

OTTAWA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A 1999 Jeep Cherokee carrying 13 people wrecked Friday afternoon, leaving one man dead after being ejected. 

Police say the Jeep, carrying passengers ranging in age from 2 to 27-years-old, was driving at an unsafe speed on a gravel road near Picher in Ottawa County. 

Reports say the Jeep was going northbound on county road 560 when it swerved to the right, entered the ditch, grazed a tree, then hit another tree, ejecting three of the passengers. 

27-year-old Bryan Mitchel McGuirk was riding on the roof of the vehicle along with two others. All three were ejected. 

Mitchel was taken by Med Flight to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri, then again by Med Flight to St. Francis in Tulsa where he died the following day. 

11 of the passengers, including the driver, were admitted in either good or fair condition with the exception of an 8-year-old who was admitted in poor condition. 

A 2-year-old passenger was treated and released with no injuries in good condition.

Reports say seatbelts were in use by at least the driver and one passenger.  

