Over A Dozen Puppies Abandoned In Logan County

Deputies in Logan County are investigating the dumping of more than a dozen dogs along a rural road. It happened sometime within the last week, but the pups appear to have been mistreated long before then.

The dogs, which are mostly puppies, are suffering from mange, flea, tick and work infestations, and do not have any human socialization, but deputies want to find whoever was supposed to be taking care of them.

“Two wire crates full of puppies and the mama dog just thrown out on the Logan County road,” exclaims Von Coburn, president of the Friends of Guthrie Animals.

FOGAs started getting calls about dogs roaming Backhaus Road on Thanksgiving. When they arrived, they discovered three different litters and one aggressive mother.

“That area is very rural,” says Lt. Bryce Brown, who also responded to the scene. “There are no houses. There are no resources. There’s no trash for them to eat. It is just woods. They had no chance of survival in that area.”

Three people were bitten during the rescue attempt, and two of the 13 dogs they captured had to be euthanized. The others are receiving treatment at the Guthrie Pet Hospital, but at least four remain on the loose, with cage traps set to lure them in.

“People have been going out there trying to feed and water these dogs,” Coburn says. “Don’t do that. I want those dogs hungry so they get in my traps, so I can save them.”

FOGAs hopes to rehabilitate the puppies to be adoptable in the weeks to come. A waiting list has already started.

Coburn says, “They are not social animals right now at all, but we are working with them.”

The person who dumped these dogs faces at the minimum a misdemeanor for abandonment, but Logan County deputies hope to pursue animal cruelty charges. Tracking the culprit down, however, will be difficult without the public's help.

“Somebody saw these puppies at one point at somebody’s house,” says Brown. “They know who these puppies belong to. We need them to come forward and tell us.”

There is currently a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. You can contact Lt. Brown with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 260-3205, or Von Coburn with FOGAs at (405) 282-1520.