Sunny Skies, Light Breezes With Fire Risk Slated For Green Country

Yet another day of gorgeous weather is on the way for Green Country as we wrap up the long holiday weekend.

Mostly sunny skies continue for our Sunday, and a return to a light south breeze will allow for a big warm-up today. Highs should soar into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon. Yet again, it’ll be another terrific day for any outdoor events or chores you have planned.

Fire danger becomes a big problem once again as folks head back to work and school after the long holiday. We’ll remain well above normal on Monday with highs surging into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies, but the winds will be the biggest problem.

South winds will whip up into the 30 to 35 mile per hour range on Monday, which combined with well above normal temperatures, low relative humidity, and quickly-drying vegetation spells trouble for fire potential. Please avoid any sort of outdoor burning on Monday as any spark could spread rapidly.

A quick-moving storm system will swing into the southern United States by Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing us first an increase in clouds on Tuesday and then a brief chance at a few showers. A surface low pressure system will track across the state Tuesday night, and we should have enough moisture for at least a few light showers across northeast Oklahoma from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Unfortunately, this looks to be a quick-moving system, and any rain amounts from late Tuesday into early Wednesday appear very light, so our drought continues don’t look to improve despite this brief chance of rain in the middle of the week.

As that storm system departs, more seasonable late fall weather will settle in for the end of the week as highs settle back into the upper 50s by Thursday and Friday, before another potential warm-up later next weekend.