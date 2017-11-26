Purse Thief Stabs Woman Outside Tulsa Target, Police Say

A purse thief stabbed a woman outside of a Tulsa Target Sunday morning.

The victim was unloading items into her car in the parking lot of Target in the 1700 block of South Yale Avenue, police said, when a woman attempted to steal her purse.

The woman reportedly told the victim, "Let go or I'm going to stab you," police said.

The woman stabbed the victim in her forearm with a pocket knife and took off with the purse, which contained the victim's phone, wallet and keys, police said.

The victim was admitted to a local hospital and was expected to be OK.

Police are looking for the male driver of the getaway car — a black Dodge Neon-looking vehicle with a paper tag.

Officers will review Target surveillance video.

A suspect description was not available.