New Jersey Man Pays For Over $10,000 In Strangers' Layaway Bills

A New Jersey Man is making sure a bunch of kids' Christmas wishes get fulfilled this year.

Charlie K said he woke up early Friday morning to shop for his son when he was inspired to give back to the community that has given him so much.

So, Charlie headed to his local Toys "R" Us store and paid for items people had on layaway.

He paid for more than 8,000 items on 350 orders, totaling nearly $11,000.

"I wanted to be able to help the people that helped me the most," he said.

But that's not all. He also had everyone in the store chose three items for him to buy for Toys for Tots.

He called the Marine's Toys for Tots program one of the best organizations and he didn't want to forget them.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
