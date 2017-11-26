WWII Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday In Tahlequah

One of Oklahoma's Own World War II veterans is celebrating turning 100 years old.

100-year-old Andy George goes by "Frank." He was born 10 years after Oklahoma became a state.

And five generations of his family were at his birthday party.

The celebration of a century involves reflecting on a lot of memories.

"I thought it was great when he was 95," said daughter Pat Bullet.

Frank was born back when a gallon of milk was only 13 cents.

"That was a long time ago," said Frank.

Who knows what the little ones will pay for a gallon of milk when they grow up.

And while his great, great grandchildren won't understand now, everyone else in the room is wondering: what’s the secret to a long life?

His daughter Pat said it may have something to do with his breakfast routine.

It's not cake, but it is sweet.

"Every morning he would eat oatmeal and he would put peanut butter and molasses in it," said Pat.

But his answer doesn't involve ingredients.

"I just leave it up to the Lord," said Frank.

He served as a radio communications Sergeant in the Army during World War II.

He was a part of the 59th Armored Infantry Battalion, 13th Armored Black Cat Division in the mid-40s.

"I just did what I had to do," he said.

"The longer he lives, the more he has the opportunity to pass on what he knows," said his son, Richard.

And what he knows, his son Richard says is something we can all get a little better at.

"I think it's don't get too serious, don't let things bother you. Too many people get too serious, they let things worry them too much," said Richard.

Frank's birthday landed on Thanksgiving Day this year, so he's now 100 years and four days old.