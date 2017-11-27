Numerous Small Earthquakes Recorded In Northern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Numerous Small Earthquakes Recorded In Northern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
HENNESSEY, Oklahoma -

More than a dozen earthquakes have been recorded during the past few days across northern Oklahoma by the U.S. Geological Survey.
   
The strongest quake was given a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 and struck at 3:11 p.m. Sunday near Hennessey, about 47 miles (75 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.
   
No injuries or damage are reported.
   
The U.S.G.S. recorded 12 other temblors ranging in magnitude from 2.2 to 2.8 since shortly before 8 p.m. Friday from northwestern to northeastern Oklahoma.
   
Geologists say damage is not likely in quakes below magnitude 4.0.
   
Thousands of earthquakes have struck Oklahoma in recent years, many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. State regulators have directed several oil and gas producers to close some injection wells and reduce volumes in others.

