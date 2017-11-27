Work On Downtown Tulsa Street Set To Begin - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Work On Downtown Tulsa Street Set To Begin

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A downtown Tulsa street project is set to begin this week that could impact drivers around the county courthouse.

The reconstruction project on West 5th Street between South Denver and South Boulder will be completed one block at a time, Denver to Cheyenne and Cheyenne to Boulder.

The City of Tulsa says during construction on each block, the road will be closed to all traffic. 

Work will begin between Denver and Cheyenne with construction on this block scheduled for completion by the end of January 2018. At the end of January, work will begin between Cheyenne and Boulder with completion scheduled for the end of March 2018. 

Officials say workers will be putting down new pavement, replacing water lines and storm sewers as well as converting 5th Street from one-way to two-way traffic.

Cost of the project is $1,735,180.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.