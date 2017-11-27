Work On Downtown Tulsa Street Set To Begin

A downtown Tulsa street project is set to begin this week that could impact drivers around the county courthouse.

The reconstruction project on West 5th Street between South Denver and South Boulder will be completed one block at a time, Denver to Cheyenne and Cheyenne to Boulder.

The City of Tulsa says during construction on each block, the road will be closed to all traffic.

Work will begin between Denver and Cheyenne with construction on this block scheduled for completion by the end of January 2018. At the end of January, work will begin between Cheyenne and Boulder with completion scheduled for the end of March 2018.

Officials say workers will be putting down new pavement, replacing water lines and storm sewers as well as converting 5th Street from one-way to two-way traffic.

Cost of the project is $1,735,180.