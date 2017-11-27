Windy And Warm Across Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Windy And Warm Across Green Country

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The fire danger issues will increase again today as strong south winds will return in advance of a Tuesday night and Wednesday morning storm system that will bring a chance for a few showers and storms to the area.  

Weather Alerts

As this system exits Wednesday morning, cooler air will arrive Thursday with north winds.  Highs today will be in the lower 70s with windy conditions along with the increasing fire danger across the area by midday to afternoon.  

The upper air flow will remain from the west to east allowing a developing closed-type low to move across the western U.S. across the state Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.   The timing of the system may allow just enough low-level moisture to return across eastern Oklahoma for a few thunderstorms as the system moves across the state.   Data suggest a surface low will develop and move across the central part of the state into western Arkansas by Wednesday morning.  

WARN Interactive Radar

Most precip should occur along the top-side of the surface low or possibly just to the east with northeastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas having the better chance for a few storms.  Some data is slightly more northward with the surface low and would bring a better chance across northeastern Oklahoma and Southeastern Kansas.  The threat for strong to severe storms seems very unlikely due to the lack of surface instability and limited moisture.   Yet a few thunderstorms will be likely as the upper air core passes the region by early Wednesday morning.  Regardless, the system will be exiting Wednesday morning to midday with a return of cooler air Wednesday into Thursday before the next upper wave quickly moves across the central plains Thursday night into Friday with little impact for the weekend as south winds are likely to remain both days.   As stated last week, it appears the pattern will bring some more active weather into the state by the early part of December.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.