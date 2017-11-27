PlayStation Gaming System Taken In Armed Tulsa Home Invasion

Police say two suspects robbed a Tulsa resident of his PlayStation 4 gaming system during a home invasion Sunday evening at an apartment complex.

Officers were called to the Bradford Apartments in the 500 block of East 32nd Street North just before 7:25 p.m.

The victim told officers he was playing a video game when his roommate and some friends left, leaving the front door unlocked.

Police believe the two suspects were possibly watching nearby by. They said the two entered the apartment and pointed a gun at the victim demanding the gaming system.

The victim said the two then left with multiple gaming systems.