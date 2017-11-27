Dry, Gusty Winds Raising Fire Danger Across Green Country

Dry conditions and gusty winds are leading to an elevated fire risk Monday across Green Country.

Firefighters have already been putting out several fires just in the past 24 hours, including one in Rogers County.

The National Weather Service says high winds, combined with very warm and dry conditions, will raise the fire danger Monday.

News On 6's meteorologists say outdoor burning is not a good call and it's best to wait until we get some good rain.

News On 6 was on the scene of a 20 acre brush fire in Keetonville Sunday. It took just over three hours for firefighters to get this fire under control. Crews say it caused minor damage to the back of a home.

With the forecast calling for gusty winds on Monday they're warning people to be careful.

"If they want to burn, call us first. Let us know they're burning. That gives us a heads up. If the wind's blowing please don't burn. wait until a better date and a better time," said Limestone Fire Chief Carl Smith.

News On 6's meteorologists say it's the third driest November on record for Tulsa.