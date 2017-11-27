New Chief To Lead Oklahoma Highway Patrol

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced they will have a new chief effective this week. Chief Ricky Adams is retiring, and Michael S. Harrell will be promoted to that position December 1, 2017.

“I am equally humbled and excited by the opportunity bestowed upon me by the Commissioner,” Harrell said.

“I look forward to promoting his vision for the Department of Public Safety and continuing our long history of serving the citizens of the great State of Oklahoma.”

Harrell will be the 27th OHP chief.

Harrell graduated from the OHP Academy in 1995. He has served in Pawnee, Tulsa, Enid and Muskogee Troops. He was promoted to major in 2013 and has severed as troop commander for several troops, according to a news release.

Chief Adams said it has been an honor to serve the OHP during his career.

"As a team we have made remarkable progress, overcome tremendous obstacles, bled together, and stood together through triumph and tragedy, all while providing quality service to the citizens of Oklahoma," he said.

Adams became the 26th Chief of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in 2013 and has been in law enforcement for over 37 years.

OHP Chiefs From 1937 to Present