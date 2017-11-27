Chicken & Roasted Red Pepper Baguettes - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Chicken & Roasted Red Pepper Baguettes

Ingredients:

  • 1 Panera Bread French baguette, cut into 6 pieces and halved
  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 8 oz roasted red bell peppers
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • ¼ cup low fat mayonnaise
  • 3 Tablespoons plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/3 cup chopped fresh arugula
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • Salt and black pepper to taste
  • Additional fresh arugula leaves or field greens

Directions:

  1. Mix together the dressing ingredients: mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, Dijon mustard, chopped arugula, and chopped basil. Season to taste with ground black pepper. Cover and refrigerate.
  2. In a large nonstick frying pan, heat the olive oil. Add chicken and sauté until chicken is cooked through – about 5 min per side. Salt and pepper to taste. Cool and cut into slices.
  3. To assemble the baguette sandwich: spread some dressing on each cut side of the French baguette. Then layer the chicken and roasted red peppers. Add a layer of greens or arugula and top with baguette tops. Wrap in plastic wrap or foil and chill until serving.

