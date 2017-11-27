2017 Oklahoma High School Football Championship Series

News On 6 is broadcasting and live streaming the three biggest high school football championship games in the state.

All three games will take place on Friday, December 1, 2017 at 7 p.m.

In class 6A-I, Owasso will play Union at the University of Tulsa. That game will air on News On 6

In class 6A-II, Bixby will play Booker T. Washington at Jenks High School. That game will air on the Tulsa CW.

The class 5A state championship will feature Bishop McGuinness playing Carl Albert at Yukon High School. That game will air on News On 6 Now.

All three games will be live streamed on NewsOn6.com and our app.