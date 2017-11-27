Tulsa Police Search For Shooting Suspect

Tulsa police are searching for a man who they say shot his girlfriend Monday afternoon.

She survived what police say was an escalation of an ongoing domestic argument.

The shooting was at Comanche Park Apartments and when police arrived, the boyfriend had run into some woods.

The shooting was at 3 p.m. and happened with plenty of witnesses nearby.

Police said the boyfriend and girlfriend argued — over what, they don’t know — but that escalated into a shooting.

The woman was hit once in the arm.

The couple's neighbors said loud arguments were common and a man who knows them said they were arguing outside, before the shooting inside the apartment.

Police circled in a helicopter trying to locate their suspect without success, but they were searching a large area with lots of woods and plenty of places to hide — or get away.

The victim was sitting up and talking when she was taken away by ambulance.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s and around six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, a white long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Police said they believe he could still have the gun.