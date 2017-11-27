St. Vincent Concert Moving From Cain's Ballroom To Brady Theatre - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

St. Vincent Concert Moving From Cain's Ballroom To Brady Theatre

Posted: Updated:
St. Vincent performs at Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Friday, August 7, 2015, in San Francisco, Calif. [Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP] St. Vincent performs at Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Friday, August 7, 2015, in San Francisco, Calif. [Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Musician St. Vincent announced on social media that her show in Tulsa is switching venues.

The show had been scheduled for Cain’s Ballroom on February 26, 2018, but is being moved to The Brady Theatre on the same day.

In a post on her Facebook, the musician said, “In an attempt to bring you the best possible show experience, the St. Vincent show at Cain’s Ballroom has been moved to The Brady Theatre.”

The post goes on to say that all tickets purchased for Cain’s will be refunded and that new tickets will have to be bought for the show at Brady.

It says the fan pre-sale starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. and general public tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

