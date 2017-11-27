Men To Stand Trial In 15-Year-Old Okay Boy's Burning Death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Men To Stand Trial In 15-Year-Old Okay Boy's Burning Death

Posted: Updated:
Cody Thompson and Josh Harrington Cody Thompson and Josh Harrington
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Two men from Okay in Wagoner County will stand trial for the shooting and burning death of a 15-year-old boy.

In court Monday afternoon, a judge ordered murder suspects Cody Thompson and Josh Harrington to stand trial in June.

They're both charged with first-degree murder for the death of Brennon Davis. 

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said Thompson and Harrington shot, killed and burned Davis' body at a campground in January. 

"It's very unique. Obviously, it's a tragedy, and we want to do what we can to get justice for the family," said Jack Thorp, Wagoner County district attorney.

Thorp said for the family's sake, they're hoping for a guilty verdict next summer.

"The type of justice that the family is probably looking for is not anything we can probably give them, but we can do the best we possibly can for them in court," Thorp said.

Thompson pleaded not guilty in court Monday, but Harrington said he wasn't ready to plea yet. 

Both men are set to go to trial on June 11, 2018. 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.