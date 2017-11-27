Men To Stand Trial In 15-Year-Old Okay Boy's Burning Death

Two men from Okay in Wagoner County will stand trial for the shooting and burning death of a 15-year-old boy.

In court Monday afternoon, a judge ordered murder suspects Cody Thompson and Josh Harrington to stand trial in June.

They're both charged with first-degree murder for the death of Brennon Davis.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said Thompson and Harrington shot, killed and burned Davis' body at a campground in January.

"It's very unique. Obviously, it's a tragedy, and we want to do what we can to get justice for the family," said Jack Thorp, Wagoner County district attorney.

Thorp said for the family's sake, they're hoping for a guilty verdict next summer.

"The type of justice that the family is probably looking for is not anything we can probably give them, but we can do the best we possibly can for them in court," Thorp said.

Thompson pleaded not guilty in court Monday, but Harrington said he wasn't ready to plea yet.

Both men are set to go to trial on June 11, 2018.