Tulsa Car Break-Ins On Rise During Holidays - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Car Break-Ins On Rise During Holidays

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Car Break-Ins On Rise During Holidays Tulsa Car Break-Ins On Rise During Holidays
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Neighbors in south Tulsa are on high alert after several car break-ins.

One family said they were hit twice in one night.

Police said car break-ins go up during the holidays.

And even gated neighborhoods with security cameras are vulnerable.

"It was interesting to see how brazen these people were to look straight in our cameras and it didn't phase them one bit," said Paige Morris.

Caught on camera at 2:30 a.m.

Two people walked up to Morris' SUV, shining flashlights to scope out the goods.

Then, a silent smash.

"He stood up on this and hit it from behind with something, I'm not sure what," Morris said.

She said they got away with her husband's work bag.

Then, just 10 minutes later, another hit.

The guy checks the doors to see if they're unlocked, peeks around where the window is broken and walks off empty handed.

"Several other neighbors have that same guy on camera, checking car doors," Morris said. "I know that the next night it happened right over by Jenks Middle School. In Deleware Point."

And in Bixby, people are posting their pictures all over Facebook. 

Police said in one case the suspect threw a rock into a window.

About half of the break-ins happening in neighborhoods that are gated.

"Somehow people are getting in. And I don't know if they're given the codes, sold the codes, manually opening the gates," Morris said.

Morris said the iron gate and security cameras give her a false sense of security, but she's not packing up anytime soon.

"I'm not sure there's anywhere that's going to be any safer than where we are now," Morris said.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.