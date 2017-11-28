Tulsa's 23rd Street Bridge Reopens To Traffic

Tulsa's 23rd Street bridge is finally back open to traffic.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says crews have worked on it for more than a year, replacing parts of the bridge over I-244, and revamping the piers, and the ramps.

Our partners at The Frontier say a City of Tulsa study shows nearly 16,000 cars cross the bridge every day.

ODOT says the cost of the project was $13.5-million.