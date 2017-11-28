Breezy With Chance Of Rain Across Northeastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Breezy With Chance Of Rain Across Northeastern Oklahoma

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A fairly stout upper level low will cross directly over northeast Oklahoma later tonight into Wednesday morning bringing a chance for rain and thunder to part of northeastern Oklahoma.   While most locations along and east of I-35 will have a chance of precipitation, the best locations will remain along and north of the Highway 412 corridor region.  This will include the Tulsa metro.  

Temps aloft will be cold yet surface instability will be lacking.   This means some thunder will be likely with the system but the lack of deep low-level moisture will greatly inhibit the chance of any strong updrafts.   If this system where delayed by a few days with south winds and increasing moisture, it would be a significant storm system.   As it stands now, precipitation chances will be increasing with some occasional thunder possible. Most precip should occur along the top-side of the surface low or possibly just to the east with northeastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas having the better chance for a few storms. 

Regardless, the system will be exiting Wednesday morning with a return of cooler air Thursday before the next upper wave quickly moves across the central plains Friday night into Saturday with another surface front moving across the state bringing another cool down for the weekend.   The moisture content is not expected to support precip with the weekend wave at this point. 

As stated last week, it appears the pattern will bring some colder and more active weather into the state by the early part of December. The exact parameters for next week remain clear as mud at this point.  We’ll stick with our current forecast for early next week with a slight chance of showers and storms around Tuesday.   Eventually the pattern will become active next week and even the possibility of colder air.  But at this point, we’re not budging from our previous set of numbers.

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

  • What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
