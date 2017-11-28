Ponca City Sophomore Scores Perfect ACT Score

Ponca City Schools photo of Alex Lin and high school principal Alex with his high school principal Thad Dilbeck.

A sophomore at Ponca City High School is one of the youngest students to score a perfect 36 on his 2017 ACT exam.

School officials say the National ACT organization informed them Alex Lin, who is 14 years old was one of only four Oklahoma 9th graders in the last decade to obtain the perfect score.

In a letter to the Lin and the school, CEO of the ACT organization Marten Roorda saying, “Your achievement on the ACT is significant and rare. On average, only one-tenth of 1-percent of all test takers earn the top score.”

The ACT exam contains multiple-choice tests in four areas: English, mathematics, reading and science.