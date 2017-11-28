Firefighters Battle Overnight Grass Fire Near Avant

A grass fire continues to smolder early Tuesday near Avant in Osage County.

Firefighters say the fire stretched nearly a mile wide near Javine Hill Road and County Road 2150.

Avant and Skiatook firefighters were on the scene for nearly five hours overnight. The Skiatook Fire Department says someone driving by saw the fire around 11:00 p.m. They are not sure what caused the fire.

This fire comes as northeast Oklahoma faces an elevated fire risk.

South winds mixed with the dry grass and brush continues to make for bad burning conditions.