Tornado Damaged Tulsa Panera Bread Reopens

Nearly four months after a tornado damaged dozens of buildings in midtown Tulsa, many of them are on track to open or are already open.

Panera Bread, located in the 5600 block of East 41st Street, reopened at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Panera says employees who had worked at the store before the August 6th tornado are now back at work. They say those employees had been working at other locations around the Tulsa metro.

That includes Thomas Foote, an overnight baker who was one of two people in the building when the tornado ripped off the front of this building. He and the another baker survived, but their cars were destroyed by debris.

The company had just started a new employee assistance program where employees can pay into it and get help when they have emergencies, like surgeries, house fires and natural disasters.

The bakers were able to get help through that program.

David Meuser, shift supervisor, said they couldn't be happier to be back at their old store. And he said they are better off because of the renovations to the bakery.

11/27/2017 Related Story: Midtown Businesses Hit By August Tornado Now 90 Percent Re-Opened