Affidavit Details Investigation Into Bixby HS Sexual Assault

Court records reveal new information about the possible sexual assault of a Bixby football player earlier this year and what a chief investigator calls delays in reporting the incident to authorities.

Wayne Stinnett, chief investigator for the 12th District Attorney's Office, wrote in an affidavit that the alleged sexual assault took place at a team function at Bixby School Superintendent Kyle Wood's home in the 10300 block of East 124th Place South. The investigator believes it took place on September 27, 2017, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says the victim was upstairs at the home when he was penetrated with a pool stick while being held down by other football players. Three football players held his legs and upper body down while a fourth sexually assaulted him causing "significant pain," the affidavit states.

Stinnett said a fifth football player videoed the assault with a cell phone and showed the video to multiple friends. The victim was told the video was deleted at a later date, but Stinnett notes in his report that police didn't know if the video was actually deleted from the phone.

Other players in the room were laughing during the assault and one blocked the door, the affidavit states.

Stinnett said his investigation shows a concerned student approached Bixby Athletic Director Jay Bittle on October 26, 2017, telling him about rumors of a hazing/bullying incident.

The affidavit says it's not clear when administrators learned the student had been sexually assaulted, but when Bittle spoke to police on November 2, he told them he'd spoken to the victim who - while initially denying the incident - became "very emotional and disclosed the sexual assault."

Bittle also told officers he had spoken to one of the student-athletes who admitted to holding the victim down during the assault, according to Stinnett.

Stinnett said he interviewed the victim's mother who said Bittle contacted her on October 26 to tell her he believed her son had been subjected to a bullying incident. He asked her if she wanted the police contacted, and she initially said she believed it could be handled internally by the school system, records show.

On October 31, the victim's parents met with Superintendent Kyle Wood "regarding the leniency of the punishment of the suspects."

"Note: This meeting was set when the victim's parents were unaware that the bullying/hazing actually involved a sexual assault," Stinnett wrote.

The meeting with Wood became very heated, Stinnett said, and later that night the victim disclosed to his mother for the first time that he was sexually assaulted. He also reportedly told her a similar incident took place at Wood's home in 2016, the affidavit states.

Stinnett said although it's not clear exactly when the school became aware the bullying involved sexual assault, it appears school officials were aware of that fact by 12:29 p.m. October 31, 2017, when they had an "off the record" meeting with a Bixby Police officer.

Also on that date, the affidavit says Principal Terry Adams asked a Bixby police officer if the school had to report it. The next day, Wood gave Adams permission to report it but to a specific officer.

The affidavit states administrators delayed reporting it to authorities "for days," and that there also appears there may have been "some initial effort by one or others to not report the incident at all."

"During the week of November 6, 2017, the Bixby Police Department received a very vague description of the incident submitted by an official from the Bixby School System," the affidavit states.

"On November 16, 2017, I spoke to a representative from the Department of Human Services, and the only documentation they have of any report of this child sexual assault took place on the morning of November 10, 2017," Stinnett continued.

"In my opinion, it is relevant that much of the media coverage regarding this incident began on the evening of November 9, 2017."

Stinnett also said the delays could hamper the accuracy of the timeline in the law enforcement investigation.

Court records show Stinnett received a search warrant for the cell phones of all the juvenile football players suspected in the assault, plus those of Superintendent Wood, Athletic Director Bittle, Principal Terry Adams and Head Football Coach Loren Montgomery.

Stinnett said "co-conspirators" often communicate regarding a completed crime, especially when they know the crime has been detected by law enforcement.

"This likelihood is even higher when there are indications of a "cover-up," he said.

No charges have been filed in the investigation. News On 6 has again contacted the principal and superintendent but hasn't heard back.