Man Rescued From Billboard Next To Tulsa Highway

News

Man Rescued From Billboard Next To Tulsa Highway


Image of the man being lowered to the ground. Image of the man being lowered to the ground.
Image of the man being lowered to the ground by Tulsa firefighters. Image of the man being lowered to the ground by Tulsa firefighters.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa firefighters rescued a man from a billboard alongside Highway 169 Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said the man had a back injury and couldn't get down by himself. The billboard is located in the 3400 block of North Highway 169. 

Firefighters said they were going to use one of the department's newer ladder trucks for the rescue, but some power lines were too close to do that safely, so instead firefighters climbed the billboard and lowered him down in a stretcher.

The man did not appear to be seriously hurt. His name has not been released.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
