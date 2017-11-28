Hours-Long Standoff Ends With Tulsa Shooting Suspect In Custody - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Hours-Long Standoff Ends With Tulsa Shooting Suspect In Custody

Posted: Updated:
Alfonzo Lamonse Vineyard, 39, is taken into custody after a five-hour standoff with police. [TPD Facebook page] Alfonzo Lamonse Vineyard, 39, is taken into custody after a five-hour standoff with police. [TPD Facebook page]
Image of the scene from Osage SkyNews 6 HD. Image of the scene from Osage SkyNews 6 HD.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

After being involved in a five-hour long standoff, Tulsa Police took a shooting suspect into custody.

The standoff started around noon on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 in an east Tulsa home near East 31st Street and 137th East Avenue.

Police said the man's name is Alfonzo Vineyard. They said he's believed to be that shooter that sent one person to the hospital at the Comanche Apartments Monday.

11/27/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police Search For Shooting Suspect

Police said officers were doing a pedestrian check on him but he ran away, jumped a few fences then doubled back to a friend's house. Police said the man broke into the home and barricaded himself inside.

Police said they surrounded the home and were told there were at least three guns inside at the time.

nd the people who live there returned to help talk Vineyard into coming out peacefully.

Police said no one else was in the home, but throughout the day, friends and family came to the home and pleaded with Vineyard turn himself in.

He eventually surrendered peacefully and no one was hurt.

"We caught a bad guy. He's a suspect in a shooting. We did a very minimal amount of damage to private citizens' third-party home. Nobody was injured in this situation whatsoever, so, it was slow and meticulous and we had a lot of resources out here and we couldn't be happier with the outcome," Sergeant Richard Meulenberg said.

EMSA units were on the scene as a precaution.

TPD worked with Tulsa Public Schools to coordinate after school drop-off for kids who live on that street. They are also contacted parents to figure out how to get the children home. Buses were re-routed to avoid the area.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
