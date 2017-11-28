Loaded Sweet Thang - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Loaded Sweet Thang

Posted: Updated:

Ingredients:

  1. 4 large sweet potatoes    
  2. 2 lb. BBQ Pulled Pork                             
  3. 1 cup sour cream               
  4. 1 cup Colby Jack cheese grated                
  5. 1 Bottle of Joe’s Original BBQ Sauce
  6. 1 tablespoon Joe’s All Purpose BBQ Seasoning
  7. 1 stick soft salted butter
  8. Salt and fresh black pepper to taste
  9. Cup finely chopped chives

Directions: 

  • Bake the potatoes in the smoker or wrapped in foil in oven at 325 degrees for 2½ hours
  • Remove from heat and let stand for 15 minutes
  • Slice potatoes in half lengthwise 
  • Place a few patties of soft butter and a dollop or two of sour cream on potato
  • Spread ¼ lb of BBQ Pulled Pork over top of Potato
  • Sprinkle cheese over potato 
  • Sprinkle chives over potato
  • Drizzle BBQ Sauce over potato and serve.

Serves 4

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health News

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from NewsOn6.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.