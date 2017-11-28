Authorities Investigate Suspicious Fires Set Near Eufaula - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Authorities Investigate Suspicious Fires Set Near Eufaula

Posted: Updated:
McIntosh County is investigating possible arson cases. McIntosh County is investigating possible arson cases.
McINTOSH COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Deputies in McIntosh County are on the lookout for someone setting grass fires.

About eight fires were reported along Highway 9 between the Indian Nations Turnpike and Eufaula on Monday, November 27.

The Vivian Fire Department responded to most of those fires with help from seven other departments called in.

The fire department stopped it before it got to a grain bin and a barn; that was another save on a busy day of firefighting.

The fire chief said he's got two dozen volunteers, but that wasn't enough to keep enough.

“Think we've got somebody going around setting them. We had too many going at one time,” said Vivian Fire Chief Robert Lane. “I've just got so many trucks, and we had to call in people last night to help us stop that one out here on Fisher Ranch.”

Most of the fires were on Fisher Ranch property along a couple of miles of Highway 9. 

Since the fires aren't threatening buildings, they're being allowed to burn out on their own. The fire chief said they all appeared to start right by the highway or a nearby road and he has no doubt they're not accidental.

“Somebody drove by and set them on fire because we was out there fighting a grass fire and we got the page there's some hay on fire, and we get another page we've got another fire somewhere else,” Lane recalled. “So, it's got to be an arsonist, someone going around setting them.”

The sheriff's office said they've had a couple of reports of a small silver or gray car spotted near the fires, but they don't have much else to go on.

The fire chief is just hoping for some rest after a busy start to the week.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.