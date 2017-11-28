Police Looking For Suspect Who Stabbed Woman At Tulsa Target

Tulsa police are still looking for the person who stabbed a woman in the arm and stole her purse Sunday.

An unknown woman approached the victim around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 26 in the Target parking lot in the 1700 block of South Yale Avenue, police said.

11/26/2017 Related Story: Purse Thief Stabs Woman Outside Tulsa Target, Police Say

The victim was exiting her vehicle when the woman approached her and grabbed her purse. When the victim began to scream and struggle, the woman stabbed her in her forearm with a pocket knife, police said.

The suspect left the scene in a black 2005-2010 Chevy Cobalt with a rear spoiler. The car is missing all but the driver's side rear hubcap and there is a trash bag on the rear passenger side window, police said.

Police described the suspect as a black woman between 30 and 35 years old, standing between 5'4" and 5'6" tall, and weighing around 170 to 180 pounds.

The driver is described as a black man with a bald head. The female passenger can be seen wearing a black T-shirt with a white design on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or send web tips to www.tulsacrimestoppers.org.