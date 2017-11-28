Police Believe Shooting At Tulsa Gas Station Is Gang-Related

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near 31st and Mingo.

A shooting at a gas station near 31st and Mingo led to a victim showing up at an apartment complex blocks away.

A witness told News On 6 he saw two men shooting at each other. He said one man went to the apartment complex and the other ran away.

Officers cleared the scene but say they think the shooting was gang-related.

They say it all started with punches thrown at the convenience store.

One bullet hit a window of a Mexican food truck nearby. The woman working at the food truck says when she heard gunshots she leaned forward and the bullet barely missed her.

The bullet shot through the back door and officers say it then went through boxes of soda cans. Police say they couldn't find that bullet but there was a lot of evidence.

“We're trying to recover the shell casings because we're able to do a lot with shell casings now,” said Sgt. Robert Rohloff. “We've got eight to photograph the different bullet holes in all of the buildings and we also have detectives down at the hospital with the victim."

They found that victim at Windsong Apartments. They say the other shooter is still on the run.