Scrabble Club Helps Broken Arrow Students Learn Spelling, Math

Some Broken Arrow elementary school students are hooked on one of America's oldest board games — Scrabble.

Third, fourth and fifth graders at Broken Arrow's Highland Park Elementary Scrabble Club play the game the old-fashioned way — on a board.

The project is the idea of third-grade teacher Renae Waugh. She went to the Broken Arrow Schools Foundation for help.

"I wrote a grant, got all the materials, worked all summer researching," Waugh said.

The club meets regularly every other Monday after school.

"They'll never play alone, they play with partners," Waugh said.

That helps with self confidence, and she rotates the partners so everyone gets to know everyone else.

After the first of the year she's gonna enlarge the group.

Jennifer Moydell is a regular parent volunteer, and said her son has fallen for Scrabble.

"He's asked for Scrabble for Christmas ... He's learning how to spell ... It helps with math. I think it's an excellent program," Moydell said.