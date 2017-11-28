Henryetta Officer Asks For Help After Fire Destroys Toys Collected For Children’s Hospital

A Henryetta police officer who lost his home to a fire on Thanksgiving needs your help.

Theran Richards and his family were collecting toys for children at the Shriner's hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana. The fire destroyed all the gifts.

The family is asking for new or gently used, unwrapped toys.

If you'd like to help, you can drop your donation by the Lighthouse Police Department or by the Muscogee Nation Housing Management Office by December 18th.