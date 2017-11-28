Owasso Breaks Ground On Downtown Project

Work is officially underway on Owasso's Seven Six Main development.

Crews broke ground on the downtown project Tuesday.

The 41,000 square mixed-use building on 76th Street North between Main and Birch will house everything from restaurants to retail spaces to upscale apartments.

Owasso Mayor Lyndell Dunn said this new vision is an effort to compete with all of our area's emerging neighborhoods and districts.

"We're going to try to attract as much development as we can to this core of our city, older part of town and try to draw people and crowds back to this area of Owasso," Dunn said.

The building is set to open next fall.