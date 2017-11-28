OSU Coach Mike Gundy Tweets He's A 'Cowboy For Life' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OSU Coach Mike Gundy Tweets He's A 'Cowboy For Life'

Posted: Updated:
OSU: Gundy Tweets He's A 'Cowboy For Life' After Rumors Of Tennessee Move OSU: Gundy Tweets He's A 'Cowboy For Life' After Rumors Of Tennessee Move
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

It looks like Mike Gundy will be staying as the head football coach at Oklahoma State University.

Gundy’s Twitter account made a post reading, “Cowboy For Life! #GoPokes #okstate" Tuesday evening after rumors swirled of a possible coaching move to the University of Tennessee.

Earlier on OSU's campus, students expressed their sadness over the possibility of the longtime coach packing his bags.

"I don't like it," said Grace Jones, freshman. "I saw something on Twitter and it says everyone uses OSU as a stepping stone school to get to higher ones, so, I think that's kind of a letdown."

"He's a real trademark of OSU," said Katya Rasmussen, sophomore.

11/28/2017 Related Story: Reports: OSU Coach Gundy Meets With Tennessee About Coaching Job

Emotions ran deep as OSU students were left wondering about the future of Cowboys football as news broke that Gundy met with UT representatives in Dallas about the school's vacant head coaching job, according to multiple reports.

"I'll be pretty disappointed. It's a big loss, I feel like we're doing really good with Gundy and Rudolph," said Eranda Ekanayake, graduate student.

Gundy has been the head coach at OSU since 2005 with an overall record of 113 wins and 53 losses.

"He seems to support everyone, and the players especially in what everyone tries to do here," said Cooper Sherrill, graduate student.

Social media lit up with fans on both sides expressing their opinions. Aside from the obvious frustration some students say it may not be what it seems.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.