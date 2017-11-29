Oklahoma Sisters Sentenced In Postage Stamp Case

Two Oklahoma sisters with lengthy criminal histories have been sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to steal U.S. postage stamps.

Federal prosecutors say 47-year-old identical twins Birdie Jo Hoaks and Becky Jo Hoaks, both of Choctaw, were sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to conspiracy.

Birdie Hoaks was sentenced to five years in prison and Becky Hoaks received a four-year sentence. Each also agreed to pay $61,993 in restitution.

A federal indictment alleges the sisters opened personal checking accounts at various banks and wrote dozens of bogus checks at Oklahoma post offices to obtain thousands of postage stamps.

Prosecutors say the sisters have extensive criminal histories of fraud spanning more than two decades from New York to California.