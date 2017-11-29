Man Pleads Guilty To Killing 17-Year-Old Tulsa Girl

The man charged in a fatal Tulsa shooting in June will spend the next ten years in prison.

Norris Williams, 21, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three charges, including first-degree manslaughter.

Police say Williams was playing with a gun in June when it went off. Williams shot himself through the hand. The bullet then hit Johnece Hanley, 17, in the chest, killing her.

The shooting happened in a home in the 5400 block of North Hartford.