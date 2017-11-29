Rain To Give Way To Cloudy Skies Across Green Country

The compact and potent upper level trough is directly overhead this morning and is helping to produce showers along with some thunder across northeastern Oklahoma. This feature will move eastward and weaken quickly later today with the surface front slowly moving southeast. The result will be clouds sticking around for most of the day and highs staying mainly in the mid to upper 50s for the metro west with a few lower 60s across southeastern Oklahoma. Once the surface front moves more to the southeast, northwest winds will be increasing later tonight into Thursday with 15 to 25 mph winds likely Thursday afternoon. Morning lows Thursday will start in the lower to mid-40s with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s north and lower 60s south. Friday morning should see lows near freezing with south winds returning by midday and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The next fast-moving wave will be nearing the state Friday night or Saturday morning with a few clouds and possibly a minor wind shift for northern Oklahoma Saturday midday or so. We think south winds will prevail for most of the weekend with Saturday morning lows in the lower 40s and highs in the lower 60s. Strong south to southwest winds are likely Sunday with morning lows in the lower 50s and highs in the upper 60s near 70. The fire danger will be nearing critical levels Sunday.

Monday into next week should see a pattern change for the nation with colder air spilling southward out of Canada into the central and Midwestern U.S. The initial front will move across the area Monday or Tuesday with temps taking a dive Tuesday into Wednesday.

