Rain To Give Way To Cloudy Skies Across Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Rain To Give Way To Cloudy Skies Across Green Country

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The compact and potent upper level trough is directly overhead this morning and is helping to produce showers along with some thunder across northeastern Oklahoma.   This feature will move eastward and weaken quickly later today with the surface front slowly moving southeast.   The result will be clouds sticking around for most of the day and highs staying mainly in the mid to upper 50s for the metro west with a few lower 60s across southeastern Oklahoma.   Once the surface front moves more to the southeast, northwest winds will be increasing later tonight into Thursday with 15 to 25 mph winds likely Thursday afternoon.   Morning lows Thursday will start in the lower to mid-40s with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s north and lower 60s south.   Friday morning should see lows near freezing with south winds returning by midday and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

WARN Interactive Radar

The next fast-moving wave will be nearing the state Friday night or Saturday morning with a few clouds and possibly a minor wind shift for northern Oklahoma Saturday midday or so.   We think south winds will prevail for most of the weekend with Saturday morning lows in the lower 40s and highs in the lower 60s.   Strong south to southwest winds are likely Sunday with morning lows in the lower 50s and highs in the upper 60s near 70.   The fire danger will be nearing critical levels Sunday.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

Monday into next week should see a pattern change for the nation with colder air spilling southward out of Canada into the central and Midwestern U.S.  The initial front will move across the area Monday or Tuesday with temps taking a dive Tuesday into Wednesday.  

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.