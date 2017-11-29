DA Seeks Death Penalty In Tulsa Chamberlain Park Shootings

Photos of Meshawna Jones and Markey Goff.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Tulsa homicide suspect 29-year-old Jacky Mayfield.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Meshawna Jones and Markey Goff at Chamberlain Park back in June.

A jogger found their bodies inside an SUV at the park.

6/17/2017 Related Story: Police Make Arrest In Chamberlain Park Double Murder

Police say Jones' two children were inside the vehicle when the murders happened.