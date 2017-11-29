Power Outages Impact Hundreds Of Tulsans

Several neighborhoods are without power early Wednesday following overnight storms. Right now, PSO is reporting nearly 535 customers without power in the Tulsa metro area.

News On 6 doesn't know what caused the outages, but there was a lot of lightning overnight and PSO says a transformer blew as well. The utility has crews out working to restore power.

The outages were initially reported just 1:30 a.m. and PSO says they expect all power to be restored by 6:30 a.m.