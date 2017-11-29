Intruder Ties Up Elderly Wagoner County Woman, Steals Valuables - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Wagoner County deputies recovered an SUV stolen from an elderly woman during a home invasion early Wednesday. 

Deputies say a man broke into a 77-year-old woman's home near 329th East Avenue and South 81st Street at about 2 a.m. He tied her up, then stole cash and her SUV.

They found the 2003 Chevy Tahoe next to some hay bales a couple of hundred yards away.

Deputies say the woman awoke to noises coming from her living room. When she went to see what was happening, the man pulled a gun on her.

The intruder kept the woman next to him as he went through her belongings and at one point set the gun down. The woman tried to take the gun but he got it back. 

They say the man tried to tie the woman to her lift chair but she got free. He then tied the woman's hands with electrical cord and put her in the bathroom. The man locked the door with a cane and electrical cords and cut all the phone lines before leaving. 

The sheriff's office said the woman was able to get free of the card and get out of the room by removing the door from its hinges. She then walked a quarter mile in spite of her bad knees in the rain to a relative's home and they called for help.

The victim told deputies the man said, "Merry Christmas and have a happy new year” as he left. 

The victim's son said the man stole $700 the woman was saving for paying taxes, an heirloom clock, kitchen items and tools. The Tahoe he stole actually belongs to the son. 

Deputies say the robber is a white man in his 20s, wearing camo pants and a hoodie. They say the man wore the hoodie backwards with holes cut in it for his eyes. 

They said the victim was not hurt.

The sheriff's office is asking if anyone knows anything about this robbery to call the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124. 

