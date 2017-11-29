Bixby School Board Sets Special Meeting In Sexual Assault Invest - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Bixby School Board Sets Special Meeting In Sexual Assault Investigation

Posted: Updated:
BIXBY, Oklahoma -

The Bixby School Board will hold a special meeting to address the criminal investigation into an alleged sexual assault and cover up.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, November 30, 2017.

Court documents state a football player was sexually assaulted at a team function at Bixby School Superintendent Kyle Wood's home in the 10300 block of East 124th Place South. The investigator believes it took place on September 27, 2017, the affidavit says.

The superintendent, Principal Terry Adams, Athletic Director Jay Bittle and Head Football Coach Loren Montgomery are all mentioned in an affidavit. A search warrant was sworn out for their cell phones and email communications concerning the sexual assault.

The affidavit says the victim was upstairs at Wood's home when he was penetrated with a pool stick while being held down by other football players. Three football players held his legs and upper body down while a fourth sexually assaulted him causing "significant pain," the affidavit states.

11/28/2017 Related Story: Affidavit Accuses Bixby Football Players Of Sexually Assaulting Teammate

The school board will vote to go into executive session to speak to its attorney about the pending investigation of the football players. The agenda does not mention any of the school personnel who are included in the investigation.

Discussion, consideration and vote to determine the necessity of an executive session and vote to go into executive session, pursuant to OKLA. STAT. tit. 25, Section 307 B.4 and 7 (2011) of the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act, for the purpose of confidential communications between the board and its attorney concerning a pending confidential investigation of an incident involving certain Bixby High School students, the board having previously been advised by its attorney that public disclosure of such communications will violate confidentiality requirements of state or federal law and will seriously impair the ability of the School District to conduct the confidential pending investigation of such matter.

They will then vote to take any action deemed necessary, the agenda states.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.