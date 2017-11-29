Owasso Man Arrested On Complaints of Kidnapping, Rape

Owasso police arrested a 41-year-old man Tuesday on complaints of kidnapping, first-degree rape and assault and battery.

Russell Edward Deming was taken into custody Tuesday evening, police said.

Owasso police said the victim came to the police station Tuesday and reported to them that Deming held her against her will at his apartment on November 27 at about 1 a.m. after they got into an argument.

Deming then took the victim's cell phone, the home phone and removed the wifi in the apartment before sleeping in front of the front door of the apartment so she could not leave or call anyone, according to the arrest affidavit.

The victim said later that day, Deming forcibly removed her clothes and sexually assaulted her while holding her down, despite her telling him to stop, the affidavit states.

Deming was arrested on Nov. 28 after officers made contact with Deming at the apartment as he arrived home from work, police said.

Deming is due in court Wednesday and is being held without bond.