Tulsa Police Make Arrest In September 2016 Murder Case

Tulsa police have made an arrest in a September 2016 murder case where a man died after being shot in the parking lot of the Fontana Shopping Center.

Deranta Ponder, 28, died two days after being shot on September 27, 2016, outside Magoo's pool hall. Police said Ponder was shot in the groin area and the bullet hit his femoral artery. He died two days later.

Derrick Lamar Smith was arrested Wednesday, November 29, 2017, on complaints of first-degree murder and felony possession of a firearm, according to Tulsa County jail records.

Police said they believe Ponder and Smith were involved in some sort of transaction that went wrong and ended with a fight and then Ponder being shot.

Smith is due in court on December 6.

Ponder's death was the city's 53rd homicide of the year.