Tulsa Woman Arrested For Abuse of Grandchildren

A Tulsa woman has been arrested on child abuse and neglect warrants concerning her 4 and 6-year-old grandchildren.

A child abuse report was made when 6-year-old J.T.F. came to school in October covered in bruises.

Both he and his sister J.D.F. were immediately taken to the Child Advocacy Center for exams and interviews.

Both children told child specialists that they had been "whooped" in various ways and for various reasons by their grandmother, Lori Francois.

After a medical examination, Dr. Michael Baxter found extensive injury to J.T.F.'s head, ears, face, neck, back, chest, abdomen, arms, legs, and penis.

Francois was arrested on 3 counts of child abuse, which entail "willfully or maliciously using unreasonable force" upon the children.

She is being held Tulsa County Jail on a $300,000 bond.