Oklahoma To Be Treated To Supermoon This Weekend

The moon will look much different than usual this weekend.

The moon will make its closest approach of the year and will be full, an event called a supermoon.

It will actually the fourth supermoon of 2017, but the first three were not visible to the naked eye because they occurred during a new moon (when the darkened face of the moon is facing Earth).

For Oklahoma, the full moon begins at 9:46 a.m. on December 3, 2017. The moon will still be super-sized when it becomes visible that evening and will officially reach its perigee (its closest distance to Earth) at 2:45 a.m. on December 4. At that point, the moon will be just 222,135 miles from Earth, nearly 16,000 miles closer than it normally is throughout the year.

If you miss the massive lunar spectacle on December 3, you won’t have to wait long for the next supermoon to appear. The first supermoon of 2018 will occur on January 2, 2018.