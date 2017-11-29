Chicken Broccoli And Sweet Potato Sheet Pan Dinner - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Chicken Broccoli And Sweet Potato Sheet Pan Dinner

Posted: Updated:

Ingredients

  • 20oz sweet potatoes peeled and diced into ¾-inch cubes (2 medium, about 3 cups)
  • 4Tbsp olive oil, divided
  • 1 ½ lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts diced into pieces (about 1 ¼-inches. Keep them close to the same size so they all cook even)
  • 4 cups small broccoli florets
  • ½ of a medium red onion, diced into chunks
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • ¾ tsp of each dried thyme, sage, parsley and rosemary
  • 1/8 tsp nutmeg
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • ½ cup pecans, whole or roughly chopped
  • 1/3 cup dried cranberries

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Place sweet potatoes in a mound on a rimmed 18x13-inch baking sheet. Pour 1tbsp over top and toss to evenly coat.
  3. Spread into an even layer and roast in preheated oven for 15 minutes.
  4. While potatoes roast, chop and prep remaining ingredients.
  5. Remove sweet potatoes from oven and add chicken pieces, broccoli florets and red onion around sweet potatoes.
  6. Sprinkle with garlic and drizzle everything with remaining 3 Tbsp olive oil (focusing mostly on the broccoli so it doesn’t dry) and toss with a spatula to evenly coat.
  7. Sprinkle evenly with thyme, sage, parsley, rosemary, nutmeg and about 1 tsp salt and ½ tsp pepper.
  8. Toss again to evenly coat with seasonings and spread out evenly (try not to overlap chicken pieces).
  9. Return to oven and roast about 16-20 minutes longer, tossing once halfway through, until chicken registers 165 degrees in center.
  10. Toss in pecans and cranberries.
  11. Serve immediately

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health News

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from NewsOn6.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.