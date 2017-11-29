Oklahoma Man Charged With 12 Felonies For Taking Upskirt Photos

A Green Country man faces a dozen new felony charges of peeping tom and indecent exposure.

The Tulsa County DA wants Trevor Thompson's bond revoked now that he's accused of new crimes in two counties.

The DA argues in this motion, Trevor Thompson doesn't deserve bond because he was already out on bond when he picked up a host of new charges in Rogers County, involving upskirt photos taken of his co-worker. He's facing a host of new charges in Tulsa County as well.

The first case against Trevor Thompson was filed in 2015 after a woman said he was driving through the Woodland Hills Mall parking lot, following her and touching himself.

He told police he was peeing in a cup or bottle, nothing sexual.

He was released on a $15,000 bond, ordered not to go to Woodland Hills mall and had to wear a GPS monitor for about a year.

Then, last month in Rogers County, four new charges related to upskirt photos taken of his co-worker at a job in Inola.

That time, his bond was $400,000 and he quickly bonded out and went out of state for treatment.

From that case, detectives say they found videos Thompson took at Woodland Hills Mall of women in changing rooms between May and October of this year.

The affidavit says he slid a camera under the dressing room wall. They say 20 of the 27 files were made at the Forever 21 store.

They say he also took photos up skirts of women on the escalator and inside other stores.

Police say Thompson's face is visible in some of the videos, even showing his reflection in the dressing room's mirror.

Thompson was taken to the Tulsa County Jail for the new charges.

His new bond is $130,000.

The DA argued Thompson should have no bond at all.

The judge says once Thompson makes bond, he's ordered to house arrest 24-7 until his hearing on Monday and he must wear a GPS monitor and can't be around any electronic devices.

10/26/2017 Related Story: Rogers County Man Accused Of Peeping Tom

Read the arrest affidavit:

Read the prosecution's motion to revoke his bond: