Wes Studi, Actor From Tahlequah, Honored At Tribal Film Festival

TULSA, Oklahoma -

In light of Native American Heritage Month, Tulsa's Circle Cinema is honoring a veteran Native American actor from Green Country.

The Tribal Film Festival Showcase presented Cherokee actor Wes Studi with the 2017 Career Achievement Award.

The actor has a long list of credits stretching back nearly 20 years.

He's been in films like "Avatar," "Last of the Mohicans," and "Dances with Wolves."

Part of the festival includes his latest film with Christain Bale called "Hostiles."

"It deals with the fact that in all eventuality I think we are all hostiles in one way or another or had been throughout history and perhaps or will be in the future, unfortunately," Studi said.

"Hostiles" is scheduled for a full release on Dec. 22. 

