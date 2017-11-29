American Airlines Computer Glitch Threatens Thousands Of Holiday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

American Airlines Computer Glitch Threatens Thousands Of Holiday Flights

TULSA, Oklahoma -

American Airlines passengers could possibly hit some turbulence during the holiday season. CBS News says a computer glitch is to blame.

"That is not a computer glitch that is a computer screw up, so they just gotta pay for it,” said John Mauldin.

Mauldin, a frequent flyer, says he'll have eight million miles with American Airlines next month.

"It’s huge for them,” he said. “It’s huge revenue. They can’t take the revenue loss.”

A union representing the pilots tells CBS news a computer glitch allowed a large number of pilots to schedule vacation from December 17th to December 31.

"We don't want the story: the Grinch who stole Christmas at American Airlines,” said Captain Dennis Tajer of Allied Pilots Association.

The Allied Pilots Association told CBS News that right now thousands of flights are at risk of being canceled.

"We're gonna have to get creative,” said Tajer. “It’s gonna require a partnership in figuring out how we get those over 15,000 flights manned with captains and first officers. It’s a heavy lift.”

Frequent flyer Joe Brown says he thinks it's an issue as well.

"Hopefully, the pilots will want to contribute to solve the problem,” said Brown.

American Airlines declined to go on camera but issued the following statement:

"We are working diligently to address the issue and expect to avoid cancellations this holiday season. We have reserve pilots to help cover flying in December, and we are paying pilots who pick up certain open trips 150 percent of their hourly rate -- as much as we are allowed to pay them per the contract. We will work with the APA to take care of our pilots and ensure we get our customers to where they need to go over the holidays."

In the meantime, both Brown and Mauldin say American is a good airline and they believe the company will get everything taken care of.

"With eight million miles, this isn't my first glitch and they figure it out,” said Mauldin. “I'm not worried at all. My plane will take off on time."

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
