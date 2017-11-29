Tulsa's Most Wanted Arrested On Lewd Molestation Of Minor Charges

Tulsa's most wanted suspect was arrested Wednesday evening on allegations he molested minors.

Dacuries Hunt, 23, is charged with three counts of lewd molestation of a minor, according to Tulsa County District Court records.

The Tulsa Police Department urged the public to come forward with information about Hunt's whereabouts Wednesday morning, offering a reward to anyone who provided information leading to his arrest.

He is being held in the Tulsa Jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.